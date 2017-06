MOSCOW Jan 11 Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday it replaced its natural gas reserves by 134 percent in 2011 thanks to new exploration activities.

The company said it had discovered 686.4 billion cubic metres of gas, 34 percent more than it produced last year.

Gazprom said it produced 513 bcm in 2011. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, writing by Alfred Kueppers, editing by Megan Davies)