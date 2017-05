MILAN/LONDON Gazprom Marketing & Trading will sell four liquefied natural gas cargoes to India's Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC) between June and March 2017, following a recent tender, trade sources said.

The tender attracted a lot of interest from trade houses and suppliers, they said.

GSPC paid a price between the low- to mid-11 percent range of a barrel of crude oil, according to traders.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in Milan and Sarah McFarlane in London. Editing by Jane Merriman)