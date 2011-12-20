MOSCOW Dec 20 Russia's top gas producer
Gazprom said on Tuesday it decided to cut its
investment programme to 776.7 billion roubles ($24.20 billion).
For 2011, Gazprom, which has been criticised by analysts for
overblown investment programme, allocated 1.277 trillion roubles
for investments.
The company said that of the 776.7 billion roubles, 709.6
billion roubles will be set aside as capital expenditures, while
long-term financial investments will total 67.04 billion
roubles.
The company plans to borrow 90 billion roubles next year on
international markets.
($1 = 32.0935 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)