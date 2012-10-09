(Adds detail, comment)
MOSCOW, Oct 9 Gazprom said on Tuesday it has
signed an agreement to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Korea
Gas Corporation (KOGAS), as it strengthens its position in Asian
markets.
Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Gazprom, said it will supply up to eight
cargoes of LNG a year to KOGAS in 2013 and 2014, totalling up to
1 million tonnes over the two years.
Gazprom already ships 1.6 million tonnes of LNG a year to
KOGAS from its Sakhalin-2 project, which produces 10 million
tonnes of LNG annually. Gazprom M&T would not necessarily sell
Gazprom-produced gas but the contract could help it to secure a
foothold in Asia, where it wants to sell gas from the giant
fields of Eastern Siberia.
"This agreement also provides a good basis for further
expansion of our commercial portfolio and realising our ambition
to be the leading LNG marketer in Asia Pacific," Frederic
Barnaud, executive Director for LNG & Shipping at Gazprom M&T
said in the company's statement.
Gazprom has been increasingly looking to diversify its
markets away from Europe, its leading source of revenue but
where gas demand is sagging. Earlier this month, Gazprom M&T
signed a deal to sell LNG to India's GAIL for 20 years.
Gazprom also harbours plans to expand production of LNG,
frozen gas which is easier to market globally on tankers
compared to pipeline gas, the backbone of the company's
operations.
Gazprom plans to set up LNG production at the Pacific port
of Vladivostok, which may come on stream by 2020 with production
ranging from 10 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes.
Its plans to establish LNG plant in North-West of Russia on
the basis of Shtokman giant offshore deposit, has so far failed
to materialise due to costs overrun.
