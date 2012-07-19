MOSCOW, July 19 Gazprom has been in
talks with Brunei LNG about possible gas purchases due to
uncertainty over liquefied natural gas production in Russia,
Vedomosti daily reported on Thursday.
Gazprom, the holder of the world's largest gas reserves, has
been struggling to kick-start LNG projects in Russia due to
global financial woes and recent discoveries of vast
unconventional gas resources in the United States.
Vedomosti, citing documents prepared for Gazprom's board,
said the gas from Brunei LNG could be purchased after 2013 when
current contracts expire.
Brunei LNG is half-owned by Brunei, with Japanese group
Mitsubishi Corp and British company Shell each
owning 25 percent.
A Gazprom spokeswoman would not comment.
Russia's only LNG plant, Gazprom-led Sakhalin-2, produces
around 10 million tonnes a year.
Gazprom, and partners in the Shtokman project, Total
and Statoil, have been struggling to arrive
at a workable scheme to develop the huge Barents Sea field which
holds more gas than all of Norway's continental shelf.