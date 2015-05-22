LONDON May 22 Russian oil and gas giant Gazprom is raising a $350 million one-year revolving credit facility that will refinance existing debt for its UK and Singapore subsidiaries. Although Gazprom is not subject to international sanctions, the deal is receiving mixed responses from lenders who remain concerned about Russian exposure.

The deal for Gazprom's wholly owned subsidiaries Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd (Gazprom M&T) and Gazprom Marketing & Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (Gazprom M&T Singapore), has been reduced from an original total of $500 million in July 2014 and is offering higher pricing in a bid to attract support.

"Like all Russian deals at the moment it has been repriced and downsized," a banker looking at the deal said.

ING, Natixis, UniCredit and Raiffeisen Bank International are acting as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the deal.

Gazprom Marketing & Trading could not immediately be reached for comment.

Most of the loan is expected to be funded by European and US banks, with around $85 million coming from Asian banks as Taiwanese retail banks remain wary of lending to Russian companies, banking sources said.

"It is a myth there is an Asian market for Russia; there is little appetite," the banker said.

Bank of Taiwan and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank dropped out of Gazprom M&T's deal in 2014 due to concerns over Russia. Some new Asian lenders were invited to join the refinancing at a roadshow in Singapore last week but are unlikely to be able to participate, bankers said.

"It is a Russian company. No matter where it is registered, we only look at who the shareholders are. At this juncture even the slightest connection with Russia will stop us from entering a deal. Political risks are impossible to evaluate," a source from a Singapore-based bank said.

European banks are more likely to lend to the transaction as some view Gazprom M&T as UK exposure rather than Russian risk. The deal has even attracted support from at least one US bank, despite stiff US sanctions against Russia.

"This deal is different it doesn't use our Russian limits, it is taken out of our UK limits. The last deal was done in the same way. This borrower has always been sold as a Western client," a third banker said.

Some other European banks, including BNP Paribas and Barclays, still view Gazprom M&T as Russian exposure and are unlikely to join the deal, sources said.

"From a technical perspective it is a UK entity with UK funding costs so can be classed as UK risk, but it is Russian exposure. It is Gazprom Group exposure," a fourth banker said.

The loan has a letter of comfort from parent Gazprom.

LAST YEAR

Gazprom M&T and Gazprom M&T Singapore signed the $500 million facility in July 2014, shortly after US and EU sanctions were imposed on Russian companies after Russia annexed the Ukraine in March 2014.

That loan paid 125bp over Libor and 28 banks joined the deal. Bankers expect around 12 banks to join the refinancing, with responses due on June 11.

The two-tranche refinancing is currently in syndication and pays a margin of 150bp over Libor. Mandated lead arrangers will earn top-level all-in pricing of 200bp with a 50bp upfront fee for commitments of $40 million or more and lead arrangers will earn 190bp with a 40bp fee for $20 million-$39 million.

UK-registered Gazprom M&T was established in 1999 to manage Gazprom's marketing and trading activities in Europe. Gazprom M&T Singapore is a platform for Gazprom's LNG trading and shipping in Asia and also originates carbon-reduction projects.

Gazprom Group has received three syndicated loans in 2015 so far, the company said when it published its 2014 results in April.

This included a 230 million euros loan paying 130bp over Libor in January and a 130 million euro loan paying 175bp over Libor in March. Both loans mature in 2016 and were arranged by Deutsche Bank. In April, the group secured a $500 million loan paying 325bp which is due to mature in 2018 and was led by JP Morgan Europe. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)