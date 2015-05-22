LONDON May 22 Russian oil and gas giant Gazprom
is raising a $350 million one-year revolving credit
facility that will refinance existing debt for its UK and
Singapore subsidiaries. Although Gazprom is not subject to
international sanctions, the deal is receiving mixed responses
from lenders who remain concerned about Russian exposure.
The deal for Gazprom's wholly owned subsidiaries Gazprom
Marketing & Trading Ltd (Gazprom M&T) and Gazprom Marketing &
Trading Singapore Pte Ltd (Gazprom M&T Singapore), has been
reduced from an original total of $500 million in July 2014 and
is offering higher pricing in a bid to attract support.
"Like all Russian deals at the moment it has been repriced
and downsized," a banker looking at the deal said.
ING, Natixis, UniCredit and Raiffeisen Bank International
are acting as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the
deal.
Gazprom Marketing & Trading could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Most of the loan is expected to be funded by European and US
banks, with around $85 million coming from Asian banks as
Taiwanese retail banks remain wary of lending to Russian
companies, banking sources said.
"It is a myth there is an Asian market for Russia; there is
little appetite," the banker said.
Bank of Taiwan and Chang Hwa Commercial Bank dropped out of
Gazprom M&T's deal in 2014 due to concerns over Russia. Some new
Asian lenders were invited to join the refinancing at a roadshow
in Singapore last week but are unlikely to be able to
participate, bankers said.
"It is a Russian company. No matter where it is registered,
we only look at who the shareholders are. At this juncture even
the slightest connection with Russia will stop us from entering
a deal. Political risks are impossible to evaluate," a source
from a Singapore-based bank said.
European banks are more likely to lend to the transaction as
some view Gazprom M&T as UK exposure rather than Russian risk.
The deal has even attracted support from at least one US bank,
despite stiff US sanctions against Russia.
"This deal is different it doesn't use our Russian limits,
it is taken out of our UK limits. The last deal was done in the
same way. This borrower has always been sold as a Western
client," a third banker said.
Some other European banks, including BNP Paribas and
Barclays, still view Gazprom M&T as Russian exposure and are
unlikely to join the deal, sources said.
"From a technical perspective it is a UK entity with UK
funding costs so can be classed as UK risk, but it is Russian
exposure. It is Gazprom Group exposure," a fourth banker said.
The loan has a letter of comfort from parent Gazprom.
LAST YEAR
Gazprom M&T and Gazprom M&T Singapore signed the $500
million facility in July 2014, shortly after US and EU sanctions
were imposed on Russian companies after Russia annexed the
Ukraine in March 2014.
That loan paid 125bp over Libor and 28 banks joined the
deal. Bankers expect around 12 banks to join the refinancing,
with responses due on June 11.
The two-tranche refinancing is currently in syndication and
pays a margin of 150bp over Libor. Mandated lead arrangers will
earn top-level all-in pricing of 200bp with a 50bp upfront fee
for commitments of $40 million or more and lead arrangers will
earn 190bp with a 40bp fee for $20 million-$39 million.
UK-registered Gazprom M&T was established in 1999 to manage
Gazprom's marketing and trading activities in Europe. Gazprom
M&T Singapore is a platform for Gazprom's LNG trading and
shipping in Asia and also originates carbon-reduction projects.
Gazprom Group has received three syndicated loans in 2015 so
far, the company said when it published its 2014 results in
April.
This included a 230 million euros loan paying 130bp over
Libor in January and a 130 million euro loan paying 175bp over
Libor in March. Both loans mature in 2016 and were arranged by
Deutsche Bank. In April, the group secured a $500 million loan
paying 325bp which is due to mature in 2018 and was led by JP
Morgan Europe.
