MOSCOW Dec 5 Russian energy giant Gazprom on Monday said it signed an agreement with Naftogaz under which the Ukrainian state energy company will be able to pay for supplies in Russian roubles.

"(The contract) amendment allows 'Naftogaz of Ukraine' to pay for supplies of Russian gas in roubles as well," the statement said.

The two sides, which are frequently at odds over pricing and volumes, reached a preliminary agreement on the matter last month.

Ukraine relies heavily on Russian gas for its energy needs and Naftogaz pays between $500 million and $1 billion a month for the imports, contributing to depreciation pressure on the hryvnia. (Reporting By Alfred Kueppers)