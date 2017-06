MOSCOW Feb 2 Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of Russian gas giant Gazprom, expects to increase its crude production by around 4 percent to 59 million tonnes in 2012, the company chief executive officer Alexander Dyukov said on Thursday.

Overall oil production in Russia, the world's top crude producer, is expected to edge up 1 percent to 516 million tonnes this year. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)