MOSCOW Dec 17 Gazprom Neft, the oil
arm of Russia's top gas producer Gazprom, is expected
to set aside more than $23 billion in 2013-2015 investments, the
company said in its presentation to investors on Monday.
It said the 2013 investments will increase to $7.4 billion
from $6.1 billion in 2012. Gazprom Neft also earmarked $8.3
billion for 2014 and $7.3 billion for 2015 investments.
The company also said it expects 2012 net profit to rise to
$5.71 billion from $5.47 billion in 2011, while revenues are
seen rising to $39.84 billion from $35.05 billion.
Gazprom Neft revised its 2011 revenue down from the earlier
reported $44.19 billion, while the net income figure was revised
up to $5.47 billion from the earlier announced $5.35 billion.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) are projected to increase to $10.39
billion from $10.22 billion in 2011.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
Editing by Alexei Anishchuk)