MOSCOW, June 8 The head of Gazprom Neft
, the oil arm of Russia's gas producer Gazprom
, said on Friday the company has no plans to buy BP's
stake in Anglo-Russian venture TNK-BP.
"We haven't received an offer to buy BP's stake, we haven't
looked into possibility of acquiring BP's stake in TNK-BP, we
haven't offered to acquire BP's stake in TNK-BP ourselves,"
Gazprom Neft's head Alexander Dyukov told reporters.
The British oil major said last week it would pursue a sale
after receiving expressions of interest in its one-half stake in
TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil producer, amid a shareholders
spat.
Sources familiar with the matter said BP has been approached
by state energy holding company Rosneftegaz, which controls a
stake of more than 75 percent in Rosneft, Russia's
largest oil firm.
Some analysts believe that Gazprom Neft may also emerge as a
bidder for BP's stake.