MOSCOW Dec 9 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom expects to increase gas output to 522-528 billion cubic metres next year from 510 bcm in 2011, a company official said on Friday.

"The plan for 2012 is 522 bcm, depending on the market it may be up to 528 bcm. We have production capabilities," Nail Gafarov, Deputy Head of the Gas, gas condensate and oil production department of Gazprom, told reporters.

Gazprom earlier planned to produce 505 bcm of gas in 2011, he said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)