(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Agnieszka Barteczko
WARSAW May 18 State-run Polish oil and gas
company PGNiG urged the European Commission on Thursday
to take a tough stance in its antitrust investigation into
Gazprom, saying the Russian company should have to pay
a fine and sell assets.
EU competition regulators said in March that concessions
made by Gazprom following charges it has abused its dominant
position in central and eastern European gas supplies should
ease concerns of market abuse.
That provisional deal moved closer to ending one of
Brussels' longest-running antitrust probes, which could have
seen Gazprom fined up to 10 percent of annual global turnover.
However, the deal is subject to feedback from some EU states
and market players, and Poland, which imports most of the gas it
consumes from Russia, said in March it would use "all legal
means" to block the proposed settlement.
"The European Commission should financially punish Gazprom
and create competitive conditions on the gas market," PGNiG said
on Thursday, presenting details of the feedback it has to send
to the Commission by Friday.
Chief Executive Piotr Wozniak told a news conference that
Gazprom had abused anti-monopoly laws by, for example, setting
different gas prices for different clients, imposing higher
prices for some clients and linking its gas supplies with
control over gas infrastructure.
"We have calculated every single cent we have overpaid for
the gas," Wozniak said, but declined to give a figure for this
or the size of fine it was seeking for Gazprom.
PGNiG also said it wanted the Commission to take steps to
prevent Gazprom from abusing its dominant position in future.
It said Gazprom should have to sell controlling stakes in
companies that own key gas infrastructure in the EU, including
the Jamal-Europe gas pipeline, as well as the Opal link and
Katharina underground gas storage in Germany.
Wozniak said PGNiG was the last market participant to
provide feedback in the EU's antitrust case against Gazprom.
"Mostly everyone has focused on its own market, but there is
some agreement regarding the sale of infrastructure (...)," he
said.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)