* Talks to close by end-March

* Group would control 25 pct of Russian electricity mkt

* Gazprom will resubmit request for deal approval (Adds background, quotes)

MOSCOW, Jan 18 Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday that it plans to merge its power generation activities with those of the Renova group by the end of the first quarter, creating a utility with a 25 percent share of the domestic electricity market.

"The parties confirmed their intention to complete a merger of the energy activities of both companies, and agreed to extend the Memorandum of Understanding until the end of the first quarter," Gazprom said in a statement.

The deal, first agreed in July between Gazprom and Viktor Vekselberg's Renova group, called for the billionaire to transfer his stakes in four Russian power plants to Gazprom Energoholding in exchange for at least a 25 percent stake in the newly merged group.

However, Gazprom withdrew its approval request with the FAS Anti-Monopoly service last month, raising doubts about the deal.

It will now make a new request for regulatory approval in the coming days, it said.

Russia broke up its UES power monopoly three years ago in order to encourage competition in the electricity market, and the FAS raised concerns about the tie-up between Gazprom and Renova when it was announced in July.

The Gazprom statement did not provide any specifics on possible concessions it had agreed with Renova in order to assuage regulators.

State-controlled Gazprom is the world's largest natural gas producer and owns four power companies that together produce 17 percent of Russia's electricity, or 36 gigawatts of power.

It has been gradually consolidating its various power assets, including a 2011 merger of OGK-2 and OGK-6.

In July, Gazprom said the merged Renova/Gazprom power group would have total generation capacity of 52 gigawatts. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Elaine Hardcastle)