MOSCOW Feb 1 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit decreased to 151.98 billion roubles ($5.02 billion) on forex-related losses but came in slightly above analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company's third quarter net income at 149.6 billion roubles.

Gazprom reported third-quarter revenue of 949.59 billion roubles, up from 779.278 billion roubles in the same period a year ago, in line with analysts' forecasts of 950.735 billion roubles. ($1 = 30.2662 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)