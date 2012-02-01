(Adds detail)

* Q3 net profit fell 4 pct to 151.98 bln rbls

* Q3 2011 FX loss at 145.7 bln rbls vs 38.3 bln rbls in Q3 2010

* Analysts eye investors meetings starting from Feb. 10

* Gazprom reduced gas supply to Europe due to cold snap

MOSCOW, Feb 1 Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday its third-quarter net profit edged down 4 percent to 151.98 billion roubles ($5.02 billion) on foreign exchange losses on an increased debt load, but still beat analyst forecasts.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the company's second quarter net income at 149.6 billion roubles.

Gazprom said exchange losses were linked to the weakening of the rouble and stood at 145.7 billion roubles in the third quarter comparing to a loss of 38.3 billion roubles in the corresponding period of 2010.

The losses were incurred as Gazprom increased its net debt 20 percent to 1.04 trillion roubles.

Gazprom's Moscow-traded shares fell 0.5 percent, slightly underperforming a 0.4 percent decrease on the broader market

The company, which covers around a quarter of Europe's gas needs, is facing competition from alternative and cheaper sources of fuel supply such as spot market and liquefied natural gas market.

At the same time, Gazprom's clients in debt-stricken Europe are increasingly demanding for price cuts in the long-term contracts with the Russian giant, which sees the agreement as the backbone of business dealing with its foreign partners.

Gazprom has restricted supplies to Europe to cover an increase in domestic demand caused by a cold snap.

Gazprom exported 150 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas to Europe last year. It plans to increase the volumes to 164 bcm this year.

The company reported third-quarter revenue of 949.59 billion roubles, up from 779.278 billion roubles in the same period a year ago, in line with analysts' forecasts of 950.735 billion roubles.

Gazprom has been historically slow with reporting its financials to international standards, and analysts have been eyeing fresher updates from the company, which starts series of meetings with investors on Feb. 10.

($1 = 30.2662 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)