MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia's gas export monopoly
Gazprom said on Friday its second-quarter net profit
fell 50 percent year-on-year, beating analyst's forecasts, as
its sales fell and retroactive payments to Europe rose.
Gazprom said its April-June net profit attributable to
shareholders fell to 150.8 billion roubles ($4.82 billion) from
303.7 billion roubles in the year-earlier period, above the 139
billion roubles projected in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Gazprom had agreed to tweak long-term deals with key
European customers, who claimed that Russian gas prices were too
high. The company said its retroactive payments exceeded 133
billion roubles ($4.25 billion) in the first half of the year.
($1 = 31.2975 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Megan Davies)