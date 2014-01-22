* Gazprom IFRS Q3 results, Jan. 23 * Q3 net profit seen at 259 billion roubles MOSCOW, Jan 22 Third-quarter net income at Russia's top natural gas producer Gazprom may have fallen 15 percent to 259 billion roubles ($7.6 billion) on the back of a weaker rouble and lower domestic gas sales, an analysts' poll showed on Wednesday. BCS brokerage said that Gazprom raked in 13 billion roubles of a forex gain in July-September last year, down from 78 billion roubles in the previous year's corresponding period, while its domestic sales fell 15 percent, year-on-year. Gazprom has been usually late with reporting its financials and analysts have said that they would focus on the ensuing conference call to seek an update on the company's gas talks with China and plans on gas exports to Europe. Last year, Gazprom's gas sales to the European Union and Turkey, where it generates more than a half of its revenues, rose by 16 percent to 161.48 billion cubic metres. Following is a table of analysts' forecasts for Gazprom's third-quarter results (figures in billions of roubles): Net income EBITDA Sales Deutsche Bank 283.8 434.2 1,240 Alfa bank 269 418 1,183 Raiffeisenbank 265.8 408.7 1,192 Univer Capital 221 423 1,280 BCS 264 399 1,182 BAML 240 394 1,099 UBS 259.8 395.6 1,191 Goldman Sachs 273.4 428.9 1,204 Morgan Stanley 271.2 412.2 1,205 Gazprombank 252 456 1,204 Uralsib 250 410 1,250 Citi* 193.5 400 1,203 Credit Suisse 279.1 427.9 1,205 Sberbank* 288.5 426.1 1,185 VTB Capital 265.3 398.3 1,216 HSBC* 269.9 404.1 1,393 Average 259.1 414.8 1,214 Q2 2013 202 439 1,107 Q3 2012 305.1 336.3 1,121 * The banks presented their forecasts in dollars with a conversion ratio of 32.79 roubles per $1. Gazprom reports in roubles. ($1 = 33.9337 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Stephen Powell)