* Gazprom's forex loss at 1.1 trillion roubles in 2014
* Gas sales to Europe fell in 2014, sees rise to 152-153 bcm
* Average Russian gas price in Europe seen at $242 per tcm
(Updates with export plans, prices forecasts)
By Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, April 29 Russian natural gas and oil
producer Gazprom suffered an 86 percent fall in net
income in 2014 because of the rouble's weakness, the fall in
global oil prices and a dispute with Ukraine.
The state-run company, which generates about 8 percent of
Russia's gross domestic product, said on Wednesday that higher
impairment charges had also contributed to the drop in net
income to 159 billion roubles ($3.1 billion).
Russian oil and gas producers have suffered from weaker oil
prices in recent months and the rouble's fall against the dollar
has inflated their dollar-denominated debts.
Gazprom, the world's largest gas producer, has also reduced
sales of gas to Ukraine, which had been one of its most
important markets, because of a long-running dispute over debt
and pricing.
Shares in Gazprom rose 0.6 percent in late afternoon,
outperforming a 0.2 percent increase in the broader MICEX index
.
"They've generated good cash flow for the second year in a
row, it was $5.9 billion only in the fourth quarter," Alex Fak
from Sberbank CIB in Moscow said.
According to his estimates, Gazprom sustained a loss of $8.3
billion in the fourth quarter, more than most analysts expected.
The company said it had foreign exchange losses of 1.1
trillion roubles ($21.2 billion) last year, while charges for
impairment and other provisions rose by 245.5 billion roubles,
including for provisions related to its spat with Ukraine.
Despite the pressure from the weaker rouble, the company
increased investment by $4 billion from initial plans for 2015.
Total sales increased to 5.59 trillion roubles from 5.25
trillion roubles in 2013, Gazprom said in a statement.
SALES TO EUROPE
Gazprom generates more than half of its revenues from gas
sales in Europe. It faces possibly large fines over accusations
by the European Commission that it is overcharging buyers in
eastern Europe and hindering competition.
Alexander Medvedev, Gazprom's deputy head, said during a
conference call that Gazprom "is not guilty".
Gazprom has also had to deal with the falling price of
long-term contracts, the backbone of agreements with European
companies. It pegs gas prices in long-term contracts to the
prices of oil, which almost halved from their June's peaks, with
a lag of six to nine months.
The company also expects further pricing pressure and sees
its average gas prices in Europe falling to $242 per 1,000 cubic
metres in 2015, Medvedev said during a conference call. This is
down from $272 last year.
The company said on Wednesday that gas sales to Europe and
other countries declined by 8.5 percent to 159.4 billion cubic
metres, while the average price it charged rose 11 percent to
13,478 roubles per 1,000 cubic metres.
Medvedev said that gas exports to Europe to rise to 152-153
billion cubic metres in 2015 from 147 bcm last year.
($1 = 51.8200 roubles)
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Maria Kiselyova
and Tom Heneghan)