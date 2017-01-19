* Gazprom shares down more than 1.7 pct
* Q3 net income at 102.2 bln roubles, above forecasts
* Gazprom sees its gas prices in Europe rising in 2017
(Adds company comment, update share prices)
By Vladimir Soldatkin and Oksana Kobzeva
MOSCOW, Jan 19 Russian energy giant Gazprom's
forecast-beating quarterly profit on Thursday failed
to prevent a drop in its share price as a shift in government
policy raised the possibility of lower than expected dividends
at the state-controlled company.
Gazprom shares were down more than 1.7 percent in late
Moscow trading, dragging the broader stock market index
lower, after reports that the government has backtracked on
plans to oblige state-controlled companies to increase dividend
payouts to 50 percent of net profit.
The government won't force companies to pay more than 25
percent of their profit in dividends, two government sources
told Reuters, confirming a Bloomberg report.
"I saw headlines about the 25 percent dividends today.
Certainly that is pushing the prices down," said German
Nikonenko, the head of UralSib Capital trading.
The government's previous proposal had been aimed at
boosting the state's dividend take to bolster public finances
battered by lower oil prices. However, Moscow has faced strong
lobbying against the measure from companies including Russia's
largest oil producer Rosneft, headed by Igor Sechin, a
long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin.
Gazprom had earlier reported profit of 102.2 billion roubles
($1.7 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30, against a loss
of 2 billion roubles a year earlier and a consensus profit
forecast of 100.2 billion roubles in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
The company cited the beneficial effect of a stronger
rouble, which reduces the valuation of foreign currency loans.
Third-quarter sales fell to 1.26 trillion roubles from 1.29
trillion a year earlier as gas sales to Europe, Gazprom's key
market, slipped to 570 billion roubles because of lower
rouble-denominated prices.
Gazprom supplies more than a third of Europe's gas. Its gas
exports to Europe and Turkey jumped by 12.5 percent last year to
a record high of 179.3 billion cubic metres as buyers
capitalised on lower gas prices, which are pegged to oil prices
with a lag of six to nine months.
A Gazprom official told a conference call that the company
expects its average gas price in Europe this year to be higher
than 2016's $167-$171 per 1,000 cubic metres.
The official attributed the estimate to forecasts for a cold
winter, declining production in the Netherlands and an expected
influx of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and
Australia.
Last week Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Valery Golubev
acknowledged for the first time that the company's dominant
position in the European gas market could be threatened by
compettion from American LNG because of potential changes to
U.S. energy policy under Donald Trump's administration.
($1 = 59.2800 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Zlata Garasyuta; Editing by Jason
Neely and David Goodman)