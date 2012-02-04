MOSCOW Feb 4 Russian gas exporter Gazprom
has brought supplies to Europe back up to normal after
reducing them "for a few days", but it is unable to meet
increased demand amid freezing weather, a company official told
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Saturday.
European countries had reported that Gazprom reduced
supplies to them due to a biting cold front, while they also
requested more fuel for heating.
Gazprom has been saying it had not breeched any contractual
obligations. But on Saturday its chief financial officer, Andrey
Kruglov, told Putin the company had cut gas supplies to Europe
by up to 10 percent for a few days before returning them to
normal levels, according to Interfax news agency.
However, the company cannot supply more gas, he said.
"We see that they are requesting more... But Gazprom at the
moment cannot supply the extra volumes our West European
partners are asking for," Kruglov told Putin, according to
Interfax.
A cold front blamed for more than 100 deaths is lashing the
continent, bolstering demand for heating and forcing countries
to tap stored gas supplies.
The European Union's executive said that squeezed supply of
Russian gas to some EU countries fell further on Friday, but it
added the situation had not reached emergency levels despite
freezing temperatures gripping much of Europe.
