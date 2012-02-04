MOSCOW Feb 4 Russian gas exporter Gazprom has brought supplies to Europe back up to normal after reducing them "for a few days", but it is unable to meet increased demand amid freezing weather, a company official told Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

European countries had reported that Gazprom reduced supplies to them due to a biting cold front, while they also requested more fuel for heating.

Gazprom has been saying it had not breeched any contractual obligations. But on Saturday its chief financial officer, Andrey Kruglov, told Putin the company had cut gas supplies to Europe by up to 10 percent for a few days before returning them to normal levels, according to Interfax news agency.

However, the company cannot supply more gas, he said.

"We see that they are requesting more... But Gazprom at the moment cannot supply the extra volumes our West European partners are asking for," Kruglov told Putin, according to Interfax.

A cold front blamed for more than 100 deaths is lashing the continent, bolstering demand for heating and forcing countries to tap stored gas supplies.

The European Union's executive said that squeezed supply of Russian gas to some EU countries fell further on Friday, but it added the situation had not reached emergency levels despite freezing temperatures gripping much of Europe. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)