PRAGUE Oct 24 RWE Trangas, the Czech unit of
Germany's RWE, has won a dispute with Russia's Gazprom
over long-term gas contracts, a spokesman for the
country's dominant gas importer said on Wednesday.
Gazprom is the main or sole gas supplier for many central
and eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary,
Poland and the Czech Republic.
"I can only confirm that RWE Transgas is the winner against
Gazprom in the take or pay dispute over long-term prices," RWE
Transgas spokesman Martin Chalupsky told Reuters in a telephone
interview. He gave no other details.
A spokesman for Gazprom had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jan Lopatka)