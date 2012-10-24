PRAGUE Oct 24 RWE Trangas, the Czech unit of Germany's RWE, has won a dispute with Russia's Gazprom over long-term gas contracts, a spokesman for the country's dominant gas importer said on Wednesday.

Gazprom is the main or sole gas supplier for many central and eastern European countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.

"I can only confirm that RWE Transgas is the winner against Gazprom in the take or pay dispute over long-term prices," RWE Transgas spokesman Martin Chalupsky told Reuters in a telephone interview. He gave no other details.

A spokesman for Gazprom had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Michael Kahn, Editing by Jan Lopatka)