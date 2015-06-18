(Adds details, background)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 18 Russian gas
producer Gazprom and Royal Dutch Shell have signed an agreement
to expand the Sakhalin-2 LNG project, Gazprom said in a
statement on Thursday.
The Sakhalin-2 project, Russia's sole LNG plant, has a
current annual capacity of around 10 million tonnes. The third
line would add another 5 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas
a year.
Officials from both companies signed the agreement at an
economic forum in Russia's second city of St Petersburg on
Thursday, but gave no specific timing.
Gazprom Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev told
reporters this week he hoped to give answers on the project
expansion, including on timing, in 2016.
Gazprom said on Thursday the Sakhalin-2 project envisaged
getting gas supplies for the expansion from the Sakhalin-3
project.
Gazprom and Shell also signed an agreement on strategic
cooperation which assumes a partnership in the gas sector from
upstream - exploration and production - to sales, including
possible asset swaps.
(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Vladimir Soldatkin; writing by
Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper and Susan Thomas)