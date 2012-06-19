MOSCOW, June 19 Russian group Gazprom
is winding up the entity it created to operate the Shtokman gas
field and may set up a new company as it prepares to sign a deal
that will see Royal Dutch Shell join the project,
Vedomosti reported on Tuesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin last month urged partners
in the project to make a final investment decision on its plan
to extract gas from the Arctic seabed, delayed by years of talks
over financing.
Gazprom will dismiss the staff of Shtokman Development AG,
operator of the Shtokman gas field, and could create a new
company to operate the project, the financial daily reported,
citing sources.
A new deal will be signed at the St Petersburg Economic
Forum this week, it said, adding Shell was seeking a one-quarter
stake and was likely replace one of the two existing foreign
investors - French group Total or Norwegian company
Statoil.
Gazprom has a controlling stake of 51 percent in Shtokman,
which has reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres. Statoil
owns 24 percent and Total 25 percent.
Sources told Reuters last month Shell could join Shtokman in
an attempt to inject new life into the venture, while another
source said the future participation of Statoil was in doubt.