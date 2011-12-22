MOSCOW Dec 22 Stakeholders in the giant
offshore Shtokman gas project will convene before the year-end
to discuss a long-awaited final investment decision, the chief
executive officer of Russia's Gazprom said on
Thursday.
"By the end of the year we will convene the board and will
make a decision," Alexei Miller said. He declined to elaborate.
Gazprom had agreed with partners Total and Statoil
to start pipeline gas production from Shtokman, a
deepwater project in the Barents Sea, in 2016, although
initially it had been mooted for 2013.
A final decision on whether to go ahead with both LNG and
pipeline parts of the Shtokman gas export project was supposed
to have been taken this year, but industry sources have said the
decision would be postponed.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova,; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin,
Editing by Douglas Busvine)