MOSCOW Dec 22 Stakeholders in the giant offshore Shtokman gas project will convene before the year-end to discuss a long-awaited final investment decision, the chief executive officer of Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday.

"By the end of the year we will convene the board and will make a decision," Alexei Miller said. He declined to elaborate.

Gazprom had agreed with partners Total and Statoil to start pipeline gas production from Shtokman, a deepwater project in the Barents Sea, in 2016, although initially it had been mooted for 2013.

A final decision on whether to go ahead with both LNG and pipeline parts of the Shtokman gas export project was supposed to have been taken this year, but industry sources have said the decision would be postponed. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova,; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine)