By Olesya Astakhova

MOSCOW, Dec 22 Stakeholders in the giant offshore Shtokman gas project will meet this month to discuss a long-awaited final investment decision, the chief executive officer of Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday.

The decision on whether to proceed with both the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline parts of the export project was to have been taken this year, but industry sources have said it would be postponed.

Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields, is expected to require $15 billion of investment in its first phase alone. Developments, including the availability of new gas sources, have raised questions about the viability of the scheme in the iceberg-strewn Barents Sea.

"By the end of the year we will convene the board and will make a decision," Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said. He declined to elaborate.

Gazprom had agreed with partners Total and Statoil to start pipeline gas production in 2016 from Shtokman, a deep-water project. Initially this had been planned for 2013.

The project also expects to start producing liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2017. Up to 60 million tonnes a year of new LNG capacity is under consideration by state companies and other investors in Russia.

The project has faced many challenges especially as its gas deposit with reserves of 3.9 trillion cubic metres - enough to satisfy global demand for one year - lies more than 500 km offshore.

The bulk of the gas was meant for America but the shale gas boom has closed that potential market. The global economic crisis and uncertainty over crucial tax breaks have also raised questions about the project. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova,; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Douglas Busvine and Anthony Barker)