* Partners have differences over investments, other issues
MOSCOW, July 13 Gazprom's chief
executive officer expects talks over the terms of the giant
Shtokman gas project to be completed by early autumn, he said on
Friday.
"At the moment, we are holding final consultations on
configuration and terms of Shtokman project implementation. We
expect to wrap them up by early autumn," Alexei Miller told
reporters.
Gazprom has a 51 percent stake in the project, while
France's Total has 25 percent and Norway's Statoil
has 24 percent.
The Gazprom-led consortium has been struggling to arrive at
a workable scheme to develop the huge Barents Sea field, which
holds more gas than all of Norway's continental shelf.
The existing agreement expired on July 1, and industry
sources have said Royal Dutch Shell is likely to come
in as a third partner on the venture.
They also said the consortium was aiming to sign a new
shareholder agreement by year-end.