STAVANGER, Norway Aug 29 An official at
Russia's top gas producer Gazprom said on Wednesday
that the company agreed with partners at Shtokman giant gas
enterprise that the project is not feasible for now as the costs
are too excessive.
Vsevolod Cherepanov, head of Gazprom's production
department, said that Gazprom agreed with France's Total
and Norway's Statoil that costs are too high
for the project to be implemented at the moment.
"All parties have come to the conclusion that the financing
is to high to be able to do it for the time being," he said.
"We are collecting new data... We have extensive gas
resources. We shouldn't take hasty decisions."
The partners have been unable to kick-start the remote
project in the Barents Sea due to a number of challenges such as
high tax bills and nasty weather conditions.
