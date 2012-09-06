MOSCOW, Sept 6 Gazprom said its stake in giant
Shtokman gas project will increase to 75 percent after Norway's
Statoil exited the partnership, the Russian company
said in first-quarter financial report on Thursday.
Gazprom said Statoil returned its 24 percent stake in
Shtokman, which was put on hold by the partners due to high
costs, in July.
Initially, Gazprom owned a 51 percent stake in the group,
while France's Total had 25 percent and Statoil had 24
percent.
The partners have been mired in talks for years over
investment and other issues pertained to the development of the
remote Barents Sea gas deposit, one of the world's largest with
gas reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin)