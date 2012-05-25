MOSCOW May 25 The chief executive of Russia's
Gazprom said on Friday that a new deal with Statoil
over the Norwegian firm's participation in the Shtokman
gas project could be signed next month.
Alexei Miller also pinned his hopes on much-needed tax
breaks for Shtokman before the final investment decision is
agreed by all the parties in the project.
He also said that Shtokman could shift its strategy in order
to focus mainly on liquefied gas (LNG) production.
Statoil owns 24 percent of Shtokman, France's Total
owns 25 percent, while Gazprom has a controlling stake
of 51 percent in Shtokman, one of the world's largest gas fields
with reserves of almost 4 trillion cubic metres.
"In St Petersburg (in June) we can sign the basic terms of
the new configuration of the project," Miller told reporters.
"First off, this will (make) changes to the ratio of
pipeline/LNG production in favour of LNG."
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)