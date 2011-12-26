MOSCOW Dec 26 Gazprom's chief executive officer said on Monday that the implementation of the South Stream underwater gas pipeline project hinges on gas talks with Ukraine, Russian domestic newswires said.

"South Stream has always been linked to Ukraine," Alexei Miller is quoted as saying by RIA Novosti and Interfax.

South Stream, designed to start carrying 63 billion cubic metres of gas a year from the Caspian region to Europe in 2015, is a subject to Turkey's approval. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Alfred Kueppers)