GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech sell-off weighs again on stocks; dollar slips
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
MOSCOW Jan 24 Russia's largest gas producer Gazprom said on Tuesday it was planning to boost gas pipeline exports to Europe and to run a pipeline to Asia Pacific region, while stepping up volumes at its Shtokman gas field.
The company also said it was considering setting up liquefied natural gas production in Russia's Far East. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alissa De Carbonnel)
* Dollar slips ahead of FOMC (Updates with U.S. markets' closing levels)
OTTAWA, June 12 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday denied he had suggested deleting mentions of the Paris climate pact from the final communique of a major summit to appease U.S. President Donald Trump.