SOCHI, Russia, Sept 21 Gazprom will not be able to make investment decisions about the development of the Yamal peninsula and other strategic regions due to excessive tax rises, the head of Russia's largest gas producer said on Friday.

Alexei Miller also said that he received a positive response from Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on proposals to apply different taxes to varying types of gas field.

On Thursday Russia's Finance Ministry proposed an increase - lower than previously expected - in the mineral extraction tax on gas production. (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)