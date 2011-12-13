* Prirazlomnoye field to gain export duty cuts

* Other tax cuts crucial for Russia's Arctic oil and gas

By Vladimir Soldatkin

MOSCOW, Dec 13 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom is close to securing export fee cuts for oil shipped from its nascent Arctic field Prirazlomnoye, the government said on Tuesday.

A committee headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Zubkov, who is also Gazprom's chairman, has recommended Prirazlomnoye be included on a list of fields to be awarded a preferential oil export duty, according to a statement published on an official government site.

Gazprom plans to start production at Prirazlomnoye in the first quarter of 2012, with peak production seen at 120,000 barrels per day in years to come.

That puts it ahead of the ExxonMobil and Rosneft Arctic joint venture in terms of both timescale and production. The Exxon-Rosneft JV, as well as the Shtokman gas project involving Gazprom, Total and Statoil, are also seeking tax relief, which is crucial for the viability of their projects.

According to the Natural Resources Ministry, Russia's total offshore hydrocarbon resources are estimated at over 100 billion tonnes of oil equivalent.

Prime Minister Vladimir Putin has said Russia will need to invest over $300 billion to keep pumping oil at current levels through to 2020. The Energy Ministry has warned output could fall by 20 percent without significant upstream investment.

Russia has granted cuts in oil export duty for 13 fields located in far-flung East Siberia regions and in the Caspian Sea.