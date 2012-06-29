MOSCOW, June 29 Gazprom on Friday sent
a warning signal to its second-largest gas consumer Turkey over
Ankara's agreement with neighbouring Azerbaijan to built a gas
pipeline to Europe, a rival to Moscow-backed planned South
Stream trunk.
On Tuesday, Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an
inter-governmental agreement on the $7-billion Trans-Anatolian
natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), designed to carry Azeri
natural gas across Turkey to Europe.
Gazprom also said it increased gas supplies to Turkey after
it requested more volumes of Russian gas following a pipeline
explosion, which hampered gas flow from Iran to Turkey.
But Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said if the
Trans-Anatolian project is "completed as planned in 2018, Turkey
could then apply for help to Baku," according to Gazprom's
emailed statement.