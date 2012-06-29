* Azerbaijan and Turkey agreed on TANAP gas pipeline project
* Gazprom says Turkey will have to ask Azerbaijan for help
* Gazprom increases gas flows to Turkey after cuts from Iran
MOSCOW, June 29 Gazprom on Friday sent
a warning signal to its second-largest gas consumer Turkey over
Ankara's agreement with neighbouring Azerbaijan to built a gas
pipeline to Europe, a rival to Moscow-backed planned South
Stream trunk.
Gazprom is anxiously watching the latest developments in
Azerbaijan, whose gas fields are the most developed new
non-Russian sources of natural gas that can be pumped to the
European Union through pipelines.
Moscow is keen on keeping Azerbaijan, its former Soviet
satellite, within the orbit of influence and is trying to secure
access to the country's vast gas riches, a bone of contention
between Europe and Russia.
On Tuesday, Turkey and Azerbaijan signed an
inter-governmental agreement on the $7-billion Trans-Anatolian
natural gas pipeline project (TANAP), designed to carry Azeri
natural gas across Turkey to Europe.
Gazprom also said it increased gas supplies to Turkey after
it requested more volumes of Russian gas following a pipeline
explosion, which hampered gas flow from Iran to Turkey.
But Gazprom's spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said if the
Trans-Anatolian project is "completed as planned in 2018, Turkey
could then apply for help to Baku," according to Gazprom's
emailed statement.
In another development, which undermines Russian grip on the
former Soviet Republic, Azeri's Shah Deniz II consortium, led by
BP Plc and Statoil, on Thursday selected the
Nabucco West pipeline for one of two possible routes to carry
Caspian gas to western Europe.