MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday there was no risk of a repeat of a gas dispute with neighbouring Ukraine during the winter of 2011-12, easing concerns of supply disruptions to Europe.

"I would like to assure everybody that there is no risk of repetition of events of 2006 and 2009," Gazprom Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev told Vesti 24 television channel in an interview.

Moscow and Kiev have a multi-year agreement on gas supplies, but Kiev has requested an early review, raising concerns a conflict over gas prices could disrupt supplies to Ukraine and in turn to Europe.

Such disputes led to supply cuts to European customers in the winter of 2006 and 2009.

Ukrainian officials have previously said they expect to conclude gas talks, aimed at significantly reducing the price from the current level of about $400 per thousand cubic metres, by mid-November.

"Luckily we now have very good contracts with Ukraine, concluded in the international jurisdiction. This applies both to supply contracts until 2019 and to the transit contract. All the liabilities are detailed there," Medvedev said.

"When the contracts were concluded the price formula corresponded to market conditions, while price movements within this formula reflect market terms," he said.

The Kiev government hopes a lower Russian gas price will allow it to cut its budget deficit without raising gas and heating prices for households, something the IMF has insisted should happen.

Disagreement on this issue has stalled talks on restarting a $15 billion lending programme for Ukraine, and Ukraine hopes a new deal with Russia will strengthen its hand in talks with the Fund. (Writing by Gleb Bryanski)