MOSCOW Feb 2 Ukraine is taking Russian
gas at a pace of 60 billion cubic metres (bcm) a year, above its
contracted levels, Gazprom said on Thursday amid
reports of decreasing gas supplies to Europe.
"Ukraine is currently taking gas at the annual pace of 60
billion cubic metres, which is significantly above contracted
levels," Gazprom's Deputy Chief Executive Alexander Medvedev
said in a statement.
Last month, Ukraine announced plans to cut imports of
Russian gas - saying it is too expensive for its economy - to 27
bcm this year from 40 bcm in 2011 and replace it with
alternative energy sources such as coal.
Russia used to export around 80 percent of its gas to Europe
through Ukraine before the launch of the 27.5-bcm-a-year Nord
Stream pipeline last November.
