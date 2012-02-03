KIEV Feb 3 Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom has reduced gas shipments to Europe through Ukraine, Interfax news agency quoted Ukrainian Energy Minister Yuri Boiko as saying on Friday.

Several European countries reported reduced flows of Russian gas this week as bitter cold caused soaring demand.

"The main issue is that Russia is experiencing significantly colder weather (than previously) and shipments to Ukraine have fallen," Interfax quoted Boiko as saying.

"With a technical agreement for 490 million cubic metres a day, the actual volume of shipments today is 415 million cubic metres." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov)