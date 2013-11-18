(Adds context)
MOSCOW Nov 18 Gazprom poured cold
water on Monday on Ukraine's hopes for lower gas prices and for
gradual payments of its $1.3 billion in gas debts, saying it had
not reached any new agreement with Russia's western neighbour.
"We don't have any documents on gradual payments for
Ukraine," Gazprom spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov said. "The gas
price for Ukraine remains the same, as stipulated in our
contract."
Russian gas exports to Ukraine resumed last Friday after a
one-week delay. Ukrainian Energy Minister Eduard Stavytsky was
quoted by local media on Monday as saying that a compromise had
been reached on a new debt-repayment schedule.
Ukraine pays Gazprom around $400 per 1,000 tonnes, one of
the highest prices in Europe. Kiev calls the price exorbitant
for its debt-laden economy.
Around half of Russia's gas exports to Europe traverse
Ukraine's pipeline network. They have so far been unaffected by
the latest in a series of price disputes that caused supplies to
be interrupted in 2006 and 2009.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine
and Pravin Char)