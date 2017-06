MOSCOW Nov 18 Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Friday there was no risk of a repeat of a gas dispute with neighbouring Ukraine during the winter of 2011-12, easing concerns of supply disruptions to Europe.

"I would like to assure everybody that there is no risk of repetition of events of 2006 and 2009," Gazprom Deputy Chairman Alexander Medvedev told Vesti 24 television channel in an interview. (Writing by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by John Bowker)