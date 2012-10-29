NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Oct 29 Gazprom will invest a combined 1.2 trillion roubles ($38.20 billion) to develop an East Siberian gasfield and build a pipeline to feed a planned liquefied natural gas plant in the Pacific port of Vladivostok, the company's head said on Monday.

Alexei Miller told Russian president Vladimir Putin that Gazprom pledged 770 billion roubles for construction of the pipeline from the East Siberian Chayanda deposit to Vladivostok, while 430 billion roubles will be invested into the field development.

($1 = 31.4125 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin)