FRANKFURT Jan 13 German cartel
authorities are set to approve Gazprom's purchase of a minority
stake in natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG),
German daily Handelsblatt said in its Friday edition.
Gazprom, together with BASF unit Wintershall
, holds a 15.79 percent stake in VNG.
Cartel authorities do not think this unduly increases the
influence of Gazprom in the natural gas supply market in
Germany, according to a draft decision seen by Handelsblatt.
Gazprom increased its stake in VNG to 10.52 percent around
two years ago, but temporarily waived the use of full voting
rights as a way to avoid an antitrust probe.
Because the suspension of voting rights was only for a
limited period of time, German cartel authorities started an
antitrust review, Handelsblatt said.
The cartel office was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)