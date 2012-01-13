* Stake does not unduly increase Gazprom's influence

* Gazprom increased stake in VNG 10.52 percent (Adds German cartel office statement, details)

FRANKFURT Jan 13 The German cartel office intends to approve Gazprom's purchase of a minority stake in natural gas supplier Verbundnetz Gas (VNG), it said in a statement on Friday, confirming an earlier press report.

Gazprom increased its stake in VNG to 10.52 percent around two years ago, but temporarily waived the use of full voting rights as a way to avoid an antitrust probe.

BASF unit Wintershall -- which together with Gazprom forms the 50/50 joint venture Wingas -- also holds a 15.79 percent stake in VNG.

Gazprom supplies 30 percent of Germany's gas imports, the cartel office said, with Dutch state-owned Gasterra and Norway's Statoil owning 20 percent each.

The Russian company's minority stake in VNG would not unduly increase the influence of Gazprom in the natural gas supply market in Germany, the German cartel office said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Christoph Steitz; Editing by Mike Nesbit)