* Gazprom may expand in marketing and storage business
* European Commission probes Gazprom's practices in Europe
MOSCOW, Sept 12 Russia's top natural gas
producer Gazprom is looking to increase its stake in
German gas trader Wingas as it seeks to expand its presence in
marketing and storage, Interfax news agency reported, citing gas
market sources.
Gazprom owns just under 50 percent of Wingas which is
controlled by BASF's Wintershall and has
long wanted to strengthen its foothold in Germany. It already
supplies 30 percent of Germany's gas imports.
The move is likely to put the European Commission on alert.
It has been investigating Gazprom's practices in Europe, as
it suspects the company has hindered the free flow of gas across
the EU's 27 countries, preventing supply diversification and
imposing unfair prices on its customers.
Gazprom supplies a quarter of Europe's gas.
Interfax said Gazprom may expand in marketing and storage
after Wingas spins off its transportation unit in accordance
with European Union regulations.
Gazprom and Wingas were not immediately available for
comment.
