(Corrects first paragraph to make clear bond not in roubles and
Asian currencies)
MOSCOW, Sept 10 Gazprombank may issue a
subordinated bond later this year and is looking into the
possibility of further issues in roubles or an Asian currency, a
bank official said on Monday.
"We are considering the possibility of issuing subordinated
bonds for the growth of the business. The terms of the deal have
not yet been decided," the bank's head of investor relations
Ignat Dirks told reporters.
Dirks also said that the bank was looking to raise 20
billion roubles ($631.25 million) though a bond issue on the
domestic market, and that the volume of borrowing in Eurobonds
in the second half of this year would be significantly lower
than in the first half.
"Depending on the market situation we can consider issuing
Eurobonds in local currencies: in Asian currencies or roubles,"
Dirks said.
($1 = 31.6830 Russian roubles)
(Reporting By Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Jason Bush; editing by
Vladimir Soldatkin)