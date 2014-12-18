BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 18 Gazprombank OAO
* Transfers 49.997 pct stake in Elion to subsidiaries of Gazprombank Source text: bit.ly/1r1ON2s, bit.ly/1sCq68q Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR