Feb 3 Gazprombank OJSC :

* Sets Feb. 9 as placement date for 5 million of BO-20 series bonds of nominal value 1,000 roubles ($15) per bond

* Says maturity period for BO-20 series bonds is 3 years

* Says BO-20 series bonds to be placed in open subscription Source text: bit.ly/18JguW5 Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.7550 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)