MOSCOW Nov 22 Russia's Gazprombank plans to meet investors next week to test market appetite for a possible dollar-denominated Eurobond issue, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

Gazprombank, Russia's third-biggest lender by assets, has mandated Credit Agricole, GPB Financial Services Ltd, Goldman Sachs and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities to arrange a series of meetings in London starting Nov. 28, the source added.

