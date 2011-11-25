MOSCOW Nov 25 Gazprombank, Russia's third-biggest lender by assets, plans to issue a five-year Eurobond worth more than $500 million, a banking source said on Friday.

Gazprombank has mandated Credit Agricole, GPB Financial Services, Goldman Sachs and Mitsubishi UFJ Securities to arrange meetings in London starting Nov. 28, a source told Reuters earlier this week.

The lender already raised 350 million Swiss francs ($380 million) via a two-year bond earlier this month.

In August, Gazprombank secured a $1.2 billion three-year syndicated loan at LIBOR plus 1.5 percentage points. The bank's 2011 borrowing plan calls for up to $2 billion in loans from external markets. ($1 = 0.9207 Swiss franc) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dan Lalor)