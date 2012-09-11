MOSCOW Sep 11 Russia's third-largest bank, Gazprombank, will begin a series of meetings with investors in London on Sept. 13 to discuss the possibility of issuing Eurobonds denominated in roubles, a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

The organisers of the deal, besides Gazprombank itself, will be Barclays, Citigroup and HSBC.

Gazprombank's head of investor relations Ignat Dirks told reporters on Monday the bank was considering issuing subordinated bonds to finance the growth of the business, and possibly further Eurobonds denominated in roubles or Asian currencies. (Reporting by Yelena Orekhova; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Mark Potter)